    NORAD & USNORTHCOM Commander Answers COVID-19 Questions

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Caption: Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, the commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, answers media questions about the Defense Department’s role in supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the plan to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 15:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745129
    VIRIN: 200330-D-AR128-691
    Filename: DOD_107749283
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NORAD & USNORTHCOM Commander Answers COVID-19 Questions, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

