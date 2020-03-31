COVID-19 Testing Center Opens in Palm Beach County

A new COVID-19 testing site opens today in West Palm Beach, Florida with the assistance of The Florida National Guard unit 53rd Infantry Brigade.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 17:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|745127
|VIRIN:
|200331-Z-CE260-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107749276
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
