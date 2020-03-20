Arkansas National Guard engineers assist the Arkansas Department of Health and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with assessing large facilities in key populated locations in Arkansas to determine if the locations will be viable for possible medical surge operations. Three Arkansas Army and Air National Guardsmen, one civil and two mechanical engineers, assisted with the assessment of a facility in Conway, Ark.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Charles D. Davis)
This work, Arkansas National Guard engineers assess sites for possible medical surge operations, by 2LT Charles Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
