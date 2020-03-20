Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas National Guard engineers assess sites for possible medical surge operations

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by 2nd Lt. Charles Davis 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Arkansas National Guard engineers assist the Arkansas Department of Health and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with assessing large facilities in key populated locations in Arkansas to determine if the locations will be viable for possible medical surge operations. Three Arkansas Army and Air National Guardsmen, one civil and two mechanical engineers, assisted with the assessment of a facility in Conway, Ark.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Charles D. Davis)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 16:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745125
    VIRIN: 200331-Z-XE362-3001
    Filename: DOD_107749273
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

