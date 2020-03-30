Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    II MEF Commanding General Reviews COVID-19 Medical Kits

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Seaira Moore 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Brian Beaudreault, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, is shown contents of medical kits on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 31, 2020. Sailors of 2d Medical Logistics Company, 2d Supply Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group are preparing kits to provide for national coronavirus (COVID-19) aid alongside II Marine Expeditionary Force and will include hand sanitizer gel, surgical masks, disinfectant wipes, latex gloves, phygmomanometers, stethoscopes, thermometers, and isolation gowns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Seaira Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745110
    VIRIN: 200331-M-QP496-1120
    Filename: DOD_107749175
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, II MEF Commanding General Reviews COVID-19 Medical Kits, by LCpl Seaira Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID19

