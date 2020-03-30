II MEF Commanding General Reviews COVID-19 Medical Kits

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Brian Beaudreault, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, is shown contents of medical kits on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 31, 2020. Sailors of 2d Medical Logistics Company, 2d Supply Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group are preparing kits to provide for national coronavirus (COVID-19) aid alongside II Marine Expeditionary Force and will include hand sanitizer gel, surgical masks, disinfectant wipes, latex gloves, phygmomanometers, stethoscopes, thermometers, and isolation gowns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Seaira Moore)
