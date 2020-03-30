Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 DC first testing site

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Sgt. John Stephens 

    DC National Guard

    The DC National Guard in conjunction with first responders rolled out the first COVID-19 testing site, 30 March 2020 in Washington DC. Test cases were limited to symptomatic first responders.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 13:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745102
    VIRIN: 200330-A-XU624-787
    Filename: DOD_107749084
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 DC first testing site, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    COVID19c
    #DCNG #COVID-19 #KilltheVirus #DCMetro #715thPAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT