COVID-19 DC first testing site

The DC National Guard in conjunction with first responders rolled out the first COVID-19 testing site, 30 March 2020 in Washington DC. Test cases were limited to symptomatic first responders.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 13:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745102
|VIRIN:
|200330-A-XU624-787
|Filename:
|DOD_107749084
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
