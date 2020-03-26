video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745098" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Europe Deputy Commanding General for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, BG Ellen Clark, and Chief of Theater Spiritual Resilience, Chaplain (LTC) Mark Lee, discuss resources available for religious support and resiliency. Visit your local garrison websites and Facebook pages for more information as we continue our fight against.