    Spiritual Resilience

    GERMANY

    03.26.2020

    Video by Spc. Evan Cooper 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Army Europe Deputy Commanding General for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, BG Ellen Clark, and Chief of Theater Spiritual Resilience, Chaplain (LTC) Mark Lee, discuss resources available for religious support and resiliency. Visit your local garrison websites and Facebook pages for more information as we continue our fight against.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 13:06
    Location: DE
    This work, Spiritual Resilience, by SPC Evan Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID19EUCOM
    COVID19b

