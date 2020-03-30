Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CLDJ Word of the Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    03.30.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Lt. Cmdr. Jim Storie, deputy commander chaplain, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, seeks to inspire base personnel with “Word of the Day”, March 31, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 12:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745094
    VIRIN: 200330-N-QY397-313
    Filename: DOD_107748870
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLDJ Word of the Day, by PO2 Marquis Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Service Members
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    HOA
    East Africa
    navy reserves
    Navy
    Sailors
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT