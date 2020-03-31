W.Va. Retailers Personal Protective Equipment Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745092" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the West Virginia National Guard’s (WVNG) Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High Yield Explosive (CBRNE) Battalion, 35th Civil Support Team and the 35th CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) train employees of Walmart in Nitro, West Virginia, on the best prates of the use of personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19 March 31, 2020. The WVNG is providing best practices training to medical professionals, first responders, and now retailers throughout West Virginia in support of ongoing response to the worldwide pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)