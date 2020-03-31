Members of the West Virginia National Guard’s (WVNG) Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High Yield Explosive (CBRNE) Battalion, 35th Civil Support Team and the 35th CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) train employees of Walmart in Nitro, West Virginia, on the best prates of the use of personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19 March 31, 2020. The WVNG is providing best practices training to medical professionals, first responders, and now retailers throughout West Virginia in support of ongoing response to the worldwide pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 13:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745092
|VIRIN:
|200331-Z-QM802-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107748862
|Length:
|00:04:21
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, W.Va. Retailers Personal Protective Equipment Training, by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT