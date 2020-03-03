Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    371st SOCTS Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element (DAGRE)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2020

    Video by Thomas Meneguin 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Provide information about the Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element (DAGRE) training offered by the 371st SOCTS to Leadership and perspective students.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 12:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745091
    VIRIN: 200303-F-WI667-001
    PIN: 616888
    Filename: DOD_107748861
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Force Security Forces
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    AETC
    Air University
    492d Special Operations Wing
    COVID19a
    317st SOCTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT