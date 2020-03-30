Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rhode Island National Guard Covid-19 Effort

    WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. john vannucci 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Rhode Island National Guard

    Rhode Island National Guard is training to administer Covid-19 tests to the public. These tests will be administered to people in the state of Rhode Island who have been refered by their primary care providers to recieve a Covid-19 test. On Monday March 30th Soldiers from the RI National Guard began setting up a testing station at Community College of Rhode Island, Warwick. Soldiers and Airmen of the Rhode Island National Guard have been mobilized by Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo to support this historic fight against a deadly contagion. (Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. John Vannucci)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 12:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745086
    VIRIN: 200330-Z-NA180-2002
    Filename: DOD_107748837
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: WARWICK, RI, US 
    This work, Rhode Island National Guard Covid-19 Effort, by SSgt john vannucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    nationalguard
    RI National Guard
    Covid19
    Covid19nationalguard
    COVID19c

