Rhode Island National Guard Covid-19 Effort

Rhode Island National Guard is training to administer Covid-19 tests to the public. These tests will be administered to people in the state of Rhode Island who have been refered by their primary care providers to recieve a Covid-19 test. On Monday March 30th Soldiers from the RI National Guard began setting up a testing station at Community College of Rhode Island, Warwick. Soldiers and Airmen of the Rhode Island National Guard have been mobilized by Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo to support this historic fight against a deadly contagion. (Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. John Vannucci)