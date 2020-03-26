MASS-1 Marines 3-D print respiratory masks

Marines with Marine Air Support Squadron 1 print respiratory masks with a 3-D printer at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 26, 2020. They are printing the masks in response to the shortage of medical supplies caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cody Rowe)
Song credit: Pitch Black - Jens Kiilstofte
machinimasound.com/?s=Pitch+Black#
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 12:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|745080
|VIRIN:
|200326-M-MT228-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107748788
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
