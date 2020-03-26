Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MASS-1 Marines 3-D print respiratory masks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Cpl. Cody Rowe 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marines with Marine Air Support Squadron 1 print respiratory masks with a 3-D printer at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 26, 2020. They are printing the masks in response to the shortage of medical supplies caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cody Rowe)

    Song credit: Pitch Black - Jens Kiilstofte
    machinimasound.com/?s=Pitch+Black#

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 12:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745080
    VIRIN: 200326-M-MT228-1001
    Filename: DOD_107748788
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    adapt
    2nd MAW
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    masks
    Marine Corps
    Aviation
    overcome
    printing
    3-d print
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT