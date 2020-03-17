Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month: Highlighting the Resilient Women of the 86th Airlift Wing

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.17.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kristof Rixmann 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    To commemorate Women's History Month, several women from the 86th Airlift Wing provide personal insight during interviews which collectively illustrate the idea of "Honoring the past, securing the future," on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. This Women's History Month, the 86th Airlift Wing recognizes the legacy of American women, who remain resilient through change and challenge, and continue to demonstrate their unwavering dedication to their country.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 12:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745079
    VIRIN: 200317-F-AG991-1001
    Filename: DOD_107748787
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month: Highlighting the Resilient Women of the 86th Airlift Wing, by SrA Kristof Rixmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    DoD
    vital
    March
    observance
    courage
    sacrifice
    resilience
    Ramstein Air Base
    Women's History Month
    military
    U.S. Air Force
    WASPs
    KMC
    fearless
    WHM
    WACs
    President Ronald Reagan
    Women's Airforce Service Pilots
    March 2020
    March 1987
    75th Anniversary of WWII
    WWII 75th
    Women's Auxiliary Army Corps

