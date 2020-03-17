Women's History Month: Highlighting the Resilient Women of the 86th Airlift Wing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



To commemorate Women's History Month, several women from the 86th Airlift Wing provide personal insight during interviews which collectively illustrate the idea of "Honoring the past, securing the future," on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. This Women's History Month, the 86th Airlift Wing recognizes the legacy of American women, who remain resilient through change and challenge, and continue to demonstrate their unwavering dedication to their country.