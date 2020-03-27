USS Detroit Conducts Small Boat Operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



200327-N-KK394-2001 CARIBBEAN SEA (March 27, 2020) Sailors and Coast Guardsmen assigned to the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) conduct a rigid-hull inflatable boat operation. During the deployment to the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility, Detroit, with embarked helicopter and USCG law enforcement detachment, will support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-drug patrols and detection and monitoring of illicit traffic in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)