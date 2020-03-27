200327-N-KK394-2001 CARIBBEAN SEA (March 27, 2020) Sailors and Coast Guardsmen assigned to the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) conduct a rigid-hull inflatable boat operation. During the deployment to the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility, Detroit, with embarked helicopter and USCG law enforcement detachment, will support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-drug patrols and detection and monitoring of illicit traffic in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 11:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|745077
|VIRIN:
|200327-N-KK394-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107748769
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Detroit Conducts Small Boat Operations, by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT