Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Detroit Conducts Small Boat Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    03.27.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    200327-N-KK394-2001 CARIBBEAN SEA (March 27, 2020) Sailors and Coast Guardsmen assigned to the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) conduct a rigid-hull inflatable boat operation. During the deployment to the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility, Detroit, with embarked helicopter and USCG law enforcement detachment, will support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-drug patrols and detection and monitoring of illicit traffic in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 11:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745077
    VIRIN: 200327-N-KK394-2001
    Filename: DOD_107748769
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Detroit Conducts Small Boat Operations, by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    LCS
    Coast Guard
    Mayport
    deployment
    USS Detroit
    LCS 7
    Freedom-class
    JIATF South
    COVID19a

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT