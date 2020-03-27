Coast Guard Commandant Delivers Message to the Workforce

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz provides an update about the Coast Guard's coronavirus response and the impact to to the Coast Guard workforce, in Washington, D.C., March 27, 2020. Schultz emphasized empowering Coast Guard leaders at all levels to take actions to adopt alternative work schedules, identify single points of failure, and implement initiatives to preserve the workforce and protect the Nation. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco.