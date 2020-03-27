Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Commandant Delivers Message to the Workforce

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz provides an update about the Coast Guard's coronavirus response and the impact to to the Coast Guard workforce, in Washington, D.C., March 27, 2020. Schultz emphasized empowering Coast Guard leaders at all levels to take actions to adopt alternative work schedules, identify single points of failure, and implement initiatives to preserve the workforce and protect the Nation. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Commandant Delivers Message to the Workforce, by PO1 Jetta Disco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    guidance
    response
    Coast Guard Commandant
    Admiral Karl Schultz
    Commandant's Leadership Series
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19b
    message to the workforce

