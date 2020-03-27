Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz provides an update about the Coast Guard's coronavirus response and the impact to to the Coast Guard workforce, in Washington, D.C., March 27, 2020. Schultz emphasized empowering Coast Guard leaders at all levels to take actions to adopt alternative work schedules, identify single points of failure, and implement initiatives to preserve the workforce and protect the Nation. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 10:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|745069
|VIRIN:
|200327-G-OD937-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107748583
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Commandant Delivers Message to the Workforce, by PO1 Jetta Disco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT