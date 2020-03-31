COVID-19 Moment of Silence

Major General Roger L. Cloutier Jr., The U.S. Army Africa Commanding General, explains the purpose of the Moment of Silence U.S. Army Garrison Italy participated in this afternoon to recognize all those fallen due to COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 09:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|745065
|VIRIN:
|200331-A-FF323-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_107748543
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
