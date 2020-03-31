Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Moment of Silence

    ITALY

    03.31.2020

    Video by Pfc. Trinity Carter 

    AFN Vicenza

    Major General Roger L. Cloutier Jr., The U.S. Army Africa Commanding General, explains the purpose of the Moment of Silence U.S. Army Garrison Italy participated in this afternoon to recognize all those fallen due to COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 09:30
    pandemic
    Strong Europe
    target_news_Europe
    coronavirus
    COVID19
    KillTheVirus
    COVID19b
    ArmyCOVID19Fight

