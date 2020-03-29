The Vogelweh community came together to help celebrate a child's birthday. The child could not have a birthday party due to social-distancing measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 07:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|745060
|VIRIN:
|200329-F-TI641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107748467
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19--Vogelweh Birthday Convoy, by A1C Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT