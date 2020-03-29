Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19--Vogelweh Birthday Convoy

    RP, GERMANY

    03.29.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The Vogelweh community came together to help celebrate a child's birthday. The child could not have a birthday party due to social-distancing measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 07:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745060
    VIRIN: 200329-F-TI641-1001
    Filename: DOD_107748467
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

