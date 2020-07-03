Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M2: Aeromedical Evacuation Technician

    KEESLER AFB, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shelton Sherrill 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Ryan McClellan serves as an aeromedical evacuation technician with the 36 Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. His job includes transporting injured personnel from point-of-injury to receive additional medical care.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 05:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745052
    VIRIN: 200330-F-FC081-1001
    Filename: DOD_107748372
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KEESLER AFB, MS, US
    M2
    Keesler AFB
    AES
    Military
    mission
    recruiting
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    Aeromedical Evacuation Technician
    403rd Wing
    Biloxi MS
    Shelton Sherrill
    FC081
    36 AES

