    Aviano AB Fire Department Mission Ready Always

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.25.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Sommer Giron 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Aviano Air Base, Italy, Fire Department maintains their mission readiness throughout COVID-19 circumstances.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 06:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745042
    VIRIN: 200331-F-RA696-1001
    Filename: DOD_107748304
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano AB Fire Department Mission Ready Always, by SrA Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    firefighter
    rescue
    Civil Engineer Squadron
    Fire Department
    fire prevention
    mission ready
    31st CES
    COVID-19

