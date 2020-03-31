On this Ni2, Soldiers participate in Exercise Hanuman Guardian, USS Barry conducts live fire operations, and USFK's Area IV Fire department sanitizes Kelly Field on Camp Walker.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 02:13
|Category:
|Video ID:
|745040
|VIRIN:
|200330-M-CQ097-906
|Filename:
|DOD_107748276
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DoD News in 2: March 31, 2020, by Cpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT