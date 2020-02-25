Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day in the Deid: Religious Support Team

    QATAR

    02.25.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Shay Stuart 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Chaplains and religious affairs Airmen offer moral support and counseling to every member of Al Udeid Air Base. Day in the Deid shares a more in-depth look at the day in the life of a Religious Support Team Airman.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 01:19
    Category: Series
    TAGS

    Qatar
    Chaplains
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Grand Slam Wing
    Religious Support Team
    Religious Affairs Airman
    Day in the Deid

