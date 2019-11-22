Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Australia Medical Exchange Officer Program Feature

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    11.22.2019

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Belen Saldana 

    Media Center - Japan

    MAJ Erin Richards and FLTLT Clair Miles share their experience while participating in the Medical Exchange Officer Program in Australia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2019
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 00:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745036
    VIRIN: 191122-N-FA353-1001
    Filename: DOD_107748203
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Australia Medical Exchange Officer Program Feature, by SA Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Australia
    Medical Exchange Officer Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT