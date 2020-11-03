Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSgt Richard Winegardner- HPCON3

    JAPAN

    03.11.2020

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Belen Saldana 

    U.S. Forces Japan Senior Enlisted Leader CMSgt Richard Winegardner addresses the CDC's raised travel advisory for Japan to Level Three.

    U.S. Forces Japan
    COVID-19

