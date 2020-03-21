Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Germantown (LSD 42) RNZN sailors preform HAKA

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.21.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Toni Burton 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (MARCH 21, 2020) Six Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) sailors led by Sub Lieutenant Jake Hunt, embarked onboard Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), Feb. 23 to strengthen partnership and gain experience through cross-deck training on a U.S. Navy warship. At the end of their time onboard, the RNZN sailors preformed a traditional piece of Maori culture and performed the Royal New Zealand Navy “Haka” dance—an ancient Maori war dance—as a token of gratitude to the Germantown Sailors and Marines and ended it with the Germantown chant of ‘One Team, One Fight.’ (U.S. Navy video created by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni Burton; Videographer: Lt. j.g. Julian Turner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 22:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745001
    VIRIN: 200321-N-QD718-5001
    Filename: DOD_107748075
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    US Navy
    USS Germantown
    LSD 42

