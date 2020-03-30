The post office on Camp Walker shows us examples of how they are taking steps to protect customers and the community during the COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Kcpl. Sunghyeon Bae)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 20:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744997
|VIRIN:
|200330-A-NY675-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107747996
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Camp Walker Post Office Takes Steps Amid COVID-19, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT