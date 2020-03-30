Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Health Care Professional Personal Protective Equipment Donning and Doffing.

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Spc. Brianna Lawrence 

    West Virginia National Guard

    An instructional video that details best practices, the donning, and doffing of personal protective equipment used by healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 epidemic.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 19:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744985
    VIRIN: 200330-Z-SL414-001
    Filename: DOD_107747954
    Length: 00:21:38
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    This work, Health Care Professional Personal Protective Equipment Donning and Doffing., by SPC Brianna Lawrence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WVNG
    COVID-19

