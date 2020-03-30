Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor White 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Faraz Ghoddusi from the 9th MDG shares some pertinent information regarding COVID-19 and how you can best help the community in flattening the curve.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 17:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744973
    VIRIN: 200330-F-WA182-098
    Filename: DOD_107747817
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, COVID-19 Intro, by SSgt Taylor White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    medical group
    educational
    9 MDG
    coronavirus
    COVID19
    intro to coronavirus

