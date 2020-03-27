Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Mercy Orthopedic Spaces Virtual Tour

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob L Greenberg 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet     

    LOS ANGELES (March 27, 2020) A virtual tour of hospital ship USNS Mercy’s (T-AH 19) orthopedic spaces. Mercy deployed in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts, and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore base hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense's missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 18:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744965
    VIRIN: 200327-N-DA693-1002
    Filename: DOD_107747766
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Mercy Orthopedic Spaces Virtual Tour, by PO3 Jacob L Greenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    USN
    Commander
    U.S. Navy
    USNS Mercy
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    C3F
    USFF
    T-AH-19
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    NavyHospitalShipsCOVID19
    MCE-W
    Navy Hospital Ships

