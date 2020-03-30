Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Timelapse of USNS Comfort Arriving in NYC

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Bigley 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    200330-N-LL146-1001 NEW YORK (March 30, 2020) - The hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrives in New York City in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts. Comfort will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense's missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Bigley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744961
    VIRIN: 200330-N-LL146-1001
    Filename: DOD_107747711
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NY, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Timelapse of USNS Comfort Arriving in NYC, by PO1 Scott Bigley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MSC
    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    USNS Comfort
    Military Sealift Command
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    USNS Mercy
    C3F
    C2F
    USFF
    Commander U.S. 3rd Fleet
    T-AH-19
    T-AH-20
    Commander U.S. 2nd Fleet
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    NCFHP2020
    NavyHospitalShipsCOVID19
    Navy Hospital Ships
    Task Force New York

