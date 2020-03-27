California Air National Guardsmen from the 146th Airlift Wing assist with COVID-19

California Air National Guardsmen from the 146th Airlift Wing, Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Oxnard, California is activated by the state to assist with COVID-19 readiness plan at Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, California, March 27, 2020. The Guardsmen are putting together 250 beds, medical stations and supplies for community members affected by COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Duane Ramos) (VIDEO ONLY. NO AUDIO)
|03.27.2020
|03.30.2020 20:26
|B-Roll
|744951
|200327-Z-KL412-001
|DOD_107747672
|00:08:32
|SANTA CLARA, CA, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
