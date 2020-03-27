California Air National Guardsmen from the 146th Airlift Wing assist with COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



California Air National Guardsmen from the 146th Airlift Wing, Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Oxnard, California is activated by the state to assist with COVID-19 readiness plan at Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, California, March 27, 2020. The Guardsmen are putting together 250 beds, medical stations and supplies for community members affected by COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Duane Ramos) (VIDEO ONLY. NO AUDIO)