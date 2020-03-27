Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Air National Guardsmen from the 146th Airlift Wing assist with COVID-19

    SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Duane Ramos 

    129th Rescue Wing

    California Air National Guardsmen from the 146th Airlift Wing, Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Oxnard, California is activated by the state to assist with COVID-19 readiness plan at Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, California, March 27, 2020. The Guardsmen are putting together 250 beds, medical stations and supplies for community members affected by COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Duane Ramos) (VIDEO ONLY. NO AUDIO)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 20:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744951
    VIRIN: 200327-Z-KL412-001
    Filename: DOD_107747672
    Length: 00:08:32
    Location: SANTA CLARA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Air National Guardsmen from the 146th Airlift Wing assist with COVID-19, by A1C Duane Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    California Air National Guard
    146th Airlift Wing
    CalGuard
    Covid19NationalGuard

