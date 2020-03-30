Governor DeSantis Holds COVID-19 Press Conference with South Florida Mayors at Hard Rock Stadium (1 of 2)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis met with a number of South Florida mayors the morning of Monday, March 30th at the community-based testing site (CBTS) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The officials then held a press conference and urged Florida residents to stay home to flatten the curve.
The mayors included Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers, and Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner.
The officials discussed the measures their respective administrations are taking to combat COVID-19 and the progress made thus far.
