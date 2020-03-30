Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Governor DeSantis Holds COVID-19 Press Conference with South Florida Mayors at Hard Rock Stadium (1 of 2)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis met with a number of South Florida mayors the morning of Monday, March 30th at the community-based testing site (CBTS) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The officials then held a press conference and urged Florida residents to stay home to flatten the curve.

    The mayors included Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers, and Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner.

    The officials discussed the measures their respective administrations are taking to combat COVID-19 and the progress made thus far.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 16:27
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 744946
    VIRIN: 200330-Z-CV219-1001
    Filename: DOD_107747651
    Length: 00:21:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Governor DeSantis Holds COVID-19 Press Conference with South Florida Mayors at Hard Rock Stadium (1 of 2), by SGT Marc Morgenstern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    mayor
    South Florida
    governor
    National Guard
    Ron DeSantis
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    CBTS
    COVID19NationalGuard
    Hard Rock Stadium
    Carlos Gimenez
    Dale Holness
    Heather Carruthers
    Dave Kerner

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT