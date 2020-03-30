Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AZNG Supporting Local Food Bank Transportation of Goods

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Spc. Mykaela Martin 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Airmen of the Arizona National Guard transported and unloaded a trailer of goods from Midwest Food Bank on March 30, 2020. The service members of the Arizona National Guard continue to support the community with food distribution and the restock of grocery stores throughout the state.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 15:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744941
    VIRIN: 200330-A-UE246-490
    Filename: DOD_107747563
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG Supporting Local Food Bank Transportation of Goods, by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Guard
    Transportation
    Air
    AZ
    Midwest
    Support
    Soldiers
    Ariz.
    Community
    NG
    Arizona
    Phoenix
    Army
    National Guard
    Movement
    AZANG
    Food Bank
    AZNG
    Papago
    AZARNG
    AZCV19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT