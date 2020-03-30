AZNG Supporting Local Food Bank Transportation of Goods

Airmen of the Arizona National Guard transported and unloaded a trailer of goods from Midwest Food Bank on March 30, 2020. The service members of the Arizona National Guard continue to support the community with food distribution and the restock of grocery stores throughout the state.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 15:29
|Location:
|AZ, US
