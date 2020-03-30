AZNG Supporting Local Food Bank Transportation of Goods

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen of the Arizona National Guard transported and unloaded a trailer of goods from Midwest Food Bank on March 30, 2020. The service members of the Arizona National Guard continue to support the community with food distribution and the restock of grocery stores throughout the state.