    B-Roll: New Jersey Air Guard working at COVID-19 test site

    HOLMDEL, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    New Jersey Air National Guard Airmen work at a COVID-19 testing site at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.j., March 23, 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 14:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744933
    VIRIN: 200323-Z-NI803-0001
    Filename: DOD_107747470
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: HOLMDEL, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: New Jersey Air Guard working at COVID-19 test site, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    New Jersey
    medics
    NJ
    National Guard
    New Jersey National Guard
    108th Wing
    Holmdel
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    security forcres
    PNC Bank
    testing site

