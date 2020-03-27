Military Families respond to COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744926" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fennlie, a military child, whose dad works at Fort Stewart, Ga., talks about what her and her family are doing while at home due to the impacts that the corona virus has made in her community.