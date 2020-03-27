Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Military Families respond to COVID-19

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Truckley 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Fennlie, a military child, whose dad works at Fort Stewart, Ga., talks about what her and her family are doing while at home due to the impacts that the corona virus has made in her community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 14:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 744926
    VIRIN: 200327-A-CU026-005
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_107747454
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Families respond to COVID-19, by SSG Joseph Truckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    military children
    3rd ID
    coastal georgia
    Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield
    FSGA/HAAF
    chatham county school district

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT