Fennlie, a military child, whose dad works at Fort Stewart, Ga., talks about what her and her family are doing while at home due to the impacts that the corona virus has made in her community.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 14:59
|Category:
|Interviews
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
This work, Military Families respond to COVID-19, by SSG Joseph Truckley
