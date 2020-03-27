Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Suggs COVID-19 Address

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Exner 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    Col. David Suggs, Commanding Officer Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma issues an update on what the base is doing to combat the spread of COVID-19 on MCAS Yuma, Ariz., March 27, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Exner)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 14:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 744919
    VIRIN: 200327-M-MT841-206
    Filename: DOD_107747425
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    USMC
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    Quarantine
    MCAS Yuma
    Col. Suggs
    COVID-19
    Corona Virus
    Social Distancing

