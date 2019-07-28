DLA Fast FAQs is a video series to help you learn about DLA procedures and processes. In this episode, you can learn about National Stock Numbers--what they are, what they're used for and how they're assigned. DLA Fast FAQ, your source on how to work with DLA.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 13:43
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|744918
|VIRIN:
|190728-D-LU733-001
|PIN:
|505706
|Filename:
|DOD_107747393
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|US
This work, DLA Fast FAQs: National Stock Numbers, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
