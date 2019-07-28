Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Fast FAQs: National Stock Numbers

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2019

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Fast FAQs is a video series to help you learn about DLA procedures and processes. In this episode, you can learn about National Stock Numbers--what they are, what they're used for and how they're assigned. DLA Fast FAQ, your source on how to work with DLA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2019
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 13:43
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 744918
    VIRIN: 190728-D-LU733-001
    PIN: 505706
    Filename: DOD_107747393
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Fast FAQs: National Stock Numbers, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Logistics Agency

