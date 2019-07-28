DLA Fast FAQs: National Stock Numbers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DLA Fast FAQs is a video series to help you learn about DLA procedures and processes. In this episode, you can learn about National Stock Numbers--what they are, what they're used for and how they're assigned. DLA Fast FAQ, your source on how to work with DLA.