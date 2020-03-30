The Army Medical Logistics Command presents a special video recognizing Women's History Month 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 13:43
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|744916
|VIRIN:
|200330-A-QL922-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107747376
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Women's History Month Message - 2020, by Ellen Crown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT