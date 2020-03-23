Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Haynes, 512th AW/CC addresses COVID-19

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Cacicia 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Col. Haynes, 512th AW/CC addresses COVID-19, March 23, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 13:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744909
    VIRIN: 200323-F-BF216-0001
    Filename: DOD_107747349
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Haynes, 512th AW/CC addresses COVID-19, by SSgt Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    512AW
    COVID19

