    Commander TRADOC COVID-19 Message

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by William Norris 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Message from TRADOC CG to mitigate spread of the virus and ensure personnel have the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent potential spread of COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 11:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744871
    VIRIN: 200330-A-A4411-1083
    PIN: 900114
    Filename: DOD_107747113
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander TRADOC COVID-19 Message, by William Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Virus
    TRADOC
    COVID 19

