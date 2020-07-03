Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Happy Birthday USAR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    03.07.2020

    Video by Maj. Olha Vandergriff 

    652nd Regional Support Group

    Capt. Alex Meiu, an officer with the Romanian Army currently serving in Bemowo Piskie, Poland wishes U.S. Army Reserve a "happy birthday.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 11:23
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 744869
    VIRIN: 200307-A-PW424-535
    Filename: DOD_107747082
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Birthday USAR, by MAJ Olha Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media
  • Flag/Report Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT