GEN Gus Perna, AMC commanding general, talks to the AMC workforce about the Coronavirus on Redstone Arsenal, March 27, 2020.
(U.S. Army Video by Eben Boothby)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 10:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|744867
|VIRIN:
|200325-A-NF979-515
|Filename:
|DOD_107747042
|Length:
|00:06:32
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, GEN Perna video address #2 to the AMC workforce on COVID-19, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT