    Happy Birthday USAR

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    03.07.2020

    Video by Maj. Olha Vandergriff 

    652nd Regional Support Group

    Sgt. 1st Class Curtis Ray, a food service non commissioned officer currently serving in Bemowo Piskie, Poland wishes U.S. Army Reserve a "happy birthday.”

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 11:27
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 744866
    VIRIN: 200307-A-PW424-862
    Filename: DOD_107746968
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Birthday USAR, by MAJ Olha Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

