SOUTHCOM Commander, Navy Adm. Craig Faller, Senior Enlisted Leader, Marine Sgt. Maj. Bryan K. Zickefoose, and Command Surgeon, Air Force Col. Susan O. Moran, hosted a virtual town hall on Facebook Live questions from the SOUTHCOM team and their families, March 27, 2020. Credit JOHN CICCARELLI
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 10:20
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|744864
|Filename:
|DOD_107746955
|Length:
|00:34:09
|Location:
|DORAL, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SOUTHCOM Town Hall, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT