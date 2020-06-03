Rafal Pawlowski, a linguist with Mission Essential language services, currently working in Zagan, Poland wishes U.S. Army Reserve a "happy birthday.”
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 11:32
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|744856
|VIRIN:
|200306-A-PW424-687
|Filename:
|DOD_107746890
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|ZAGAN, PL
|Hometown:
|ZAGAN, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Happy Birthday USAR, by MAJ Olha Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
