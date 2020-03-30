Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy

    CO, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Northern Command

    General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy gives an interview to Fox and Friends about the military's role in the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 08:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 744846
    Filename: DOD_107746860
    Length: 00:05:22
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy
    COVID19

