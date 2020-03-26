Deputy Director of Veterinary Medicine Center Europe Major Renee Krebs discusses the affects COVID-19 had had on the veterinary clinic
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 09:36
|Category:
|Video ID:
|744842
|VIRIN:
|200326-F-FL370-073
|Filename:
|DOD_107746830
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Affect of Covid-19 on Vet Clinics, by A1C Zoe Wiggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT