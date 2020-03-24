In an effort to combat COVID-19, the 31st MDG is testing members of Wyvern Nation for common illnesses before sending tests for further analysis. Quick and effective testing by Preventive Health keeps Wyvern Nation rapidly ready.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2020 08:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744840
|VIRIN:
|200324-F-QJ394-017
|Filename:
|DOD_107746828
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|IT
This work, 31st MDG Triage Tent, by SrA Caleb House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
