Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    31st MDG Triage Tent

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    03.24.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Caleb House 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In an effort to combat COVID-19, the 31st MDG is testing members of Wyvern Nation for common illnesses before sending tests for further analysis. Quick and effective testing by Preventive Health keeps Wyvern Nation rapidly ready.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 08:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744840
    VIRIN: 200324-F-QJ394-017
    Filename: DOD_107746828
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MDG Triage Tent, by SrA Caleb House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    COVID19EUCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT