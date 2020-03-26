Yokota performs first-ever C130J assault landing on Foxtrot taxiway

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For the first time ever, Team Yokota conducted a C-130J assault landing on the Foxtrot taxiway March 26.



This training is conducted to guarantee our airfield team is ready to perform skilled landings on short, narrow, crowded and even unmarked strips of land.