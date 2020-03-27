Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    How to spend 14 days in Restriction of Movement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.27.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Shout out to our Wolf Pack family members in Restriction of Movement status who are taking the necessary precautions to keep us safe!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 01:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744810
    VIRIN: 200327-F-SZ986-379
    Filename: DOD_107746593
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to spend 14 days in Restriction of Movement, by SSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Kunsan
    virus
    Wolf Pack
    ROM
    Corona
    USFK
    quarantine
    Anthony Hetlage
    COVID-19
    corona virus
    Restriction of Movement

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT