    377 MDG Physical Therapy Tips- Running

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U. S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sean Devereaux, 377 Medical Group, gives tips for effective running to prevent injury, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 27, 2020. Members of Team Kirtland are encouraged to practice social distancing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.30.2020 00:20
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 744806
    VIRIN: 200327-F-AR051-766
    Filename: DOD_107746584
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 377 MDG Physical Therapy Tips- Running, by SrA Kiana Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PT
    social distance
    running tips

