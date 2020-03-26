B-Roll: 19th ESC Conduct Disinfectant Training Amid COVID-19

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 19th ESC conduct disinfectant training amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hayden Hallman and Pfc. Wesley Akers)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2020 22:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744799
|VIRIN:
|200326-A-NY675-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107746514
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
